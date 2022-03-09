516 civilians killed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – UN

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) said on Wednesday at least 516 persons have been killed in Russia’s invasion of its Southern neighbour, Ukraine, which began 14 days ago.

In a statement on its website, the UNHCR added that 908 others were injured in the hostilities which started on February 24.

The figure, according to the UN agency, rose from 1,335 (474 killed and 861 injured) reported last week.

READ ALSO: Globally displaced persons surpassed 80 million in 2020 – UNHCR

The report read: “The real casualty figures from Ukraine are considerably higher, especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration.

“Most civilian casualties were caused by explosive weapons including shelling and missile and airstrikes.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now