International
516 civilians killed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – UN
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) said on Wednesday at least 516 persons have been killed in Russia’s invasion of its Southern neighbour, Ukraine, which began 14 days ago.
In a statement on its website, the UNHCR added that 908 others were injured in the hostilities which started on February 24.
The figure, according to the UN agency, rose from 1,335 (474 killed and 861 injured) reported last week.
The report read: “The real casualty figures from Ukraine are considerably higher, especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration.
“Most civilian casualties were caused by explosive weapons including shelling and missile and airstrikes.”
