52,000 Nigerian migrate to UK in 2024 amid sharp drop —ONS

Despite a steep drop in overall migration to the United Kingdom, around 52,000 Nigerians relocated to the UK in 2024, making Nigeria one of the top non-EU+ sources of immigration for the year, according to new figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday.

The report revealed that net migration to the UK halved in the year ending December 2024, dropping to 431,000 from 860,000 the previous year. Still, migration from Nigeria remained steady, driven primarily by work and study opportunities.

Out of the 52,000 Nigerians who migrated, 27,000 obtained work-related visas, while 22,000 arrived on study visas. The remaining 3,000 entered under other immigration categories.

“Nigeria joins India, Pakistan, and China as one of the leading contributors to non-EU+ migration to the UK,” the report noted.

The ONS explained the trend in its analysis: “For the year ending December 2024, Indian nationals were the most common non-EU+ immigrants. Work and study-related immigration were the primary reasons for migration among Indian, Pakistani, and Nigerian nationals.”

The data also showed that a majority of migrants were young and of working age, with 83 percent of non-EU+ migrants aged between 16 and 64. Gender distribution was nearly even, with 52 percent male and 48 percent female. Children under 16 accounted for 16 percent, while just 1 percent were over 65 years old.

The ONS attributed the broader decline in migration to a reduction in work and study visa arrivals, particularly from non-EU+ countries, as well as an increase in emigration. Many foreign nationals, especially those who arrived during or shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic, have since returned to their home countries.

One of the most notable drops came from work-related immigration, which fell by 108,000—a 49 percent decline year-on-year. Study-related migration also decreased by 17 percent, and the number of study dependents plunged by 86 percent, marking the sharpest drop across all categories.

While the UK has seen fewer migrants overall, Nigeria’s consistent contribution to the inflow underscores the ongoing demand for education and employment opportunities abroad, despite tightening immigration policies and a changing post-Brexit landscape.

