521 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 152,074. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 521 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,839 as of Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 152,074.

Read also: 645 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 151,553. Deaths, recoveries updated

However, Nigeria has recorded 128,619 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (166), Ogun (52), Rivers (47), Adamawa (37), Ebonyi (37), Akwa Ibom (25), Osun (21), Bayelsa (18), Kaduna (17), and Oyo (16).

Others are – FCT (15), Ekiti (14), Kano (12), Edo (12), Borno (9), Yobe (8), Ondo (6), Nasarawa (4), Kwara (3), and Bauchi (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 152,074.

“Discharged: 128,619 AND Deaths: 1,839.”

Join the conversation

Opinions