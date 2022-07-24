5,222 people killed in violent crimes across Nigeria within six months

The Nigeria Security Tracker (NST), has raised an alarm over the violent killing of no fewer than 5,222 Nigerians across the country between January and June of 2022.

A report published on Saturday by the NST which is a pet project of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) of the United States, showed that most of the killings were carried out by non-state actors including terrorists, bandits, kidnap gangs and other criminals.

The data from NST which tracks violence in all parts of Nigeria and based on weekly surveys of local and international media, noted that the death figures were as a result of Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, Fulani herdsmen violence in the North-Central and secessionist uprisings in the South-East.

The figures as shown by NST, revealed that 996 Nigerians were violently killed in January, 765 in February, 1,214 in March, 917 in April, 594 in May while 736 were killed in the month of June, bringing the total to 5,222 in the first half of the year.

