Metro
5,222 people killed in violent crimes across Nigeria within six months
The Nigeria Security Tracker (NST), has raised an alarm over the violent killing of no fewer than 5,222 Nigerians across the country between January and June of 2022.
A report published on Saturday by the NST which is a pet project of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) of the United States, showed that most of the killings were carried out by non-state actors including terrorists, bandits, kidnap gangs and other criminals.
The data from NST which tracks violence in all parts of Nigeria and based on weekly surveys of local and international media, noted that the death figures were as a result of Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, Fulani herdsmen violence in the North-Central and secessionist uprisings in the South-East.
Read also: Kaduna Commissioner says bandits, terrorists killed 1,837 people in 18 months
The figures as shown by NST, revealed that 996 Nigerians were violently killed in January, 765 in February, 1,214 in March, 917 in April, 594 in May while 736 were killed in the month of June, bringing the total to 5,222 in the first half of the year.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...