53 devotees drown during Hindu festivities in India

Not less than 53 Hindu religion devotees have reportedly drowned in rivers and other water bodies in various parts of India during the four-day Bihar Chhath festivities, the state disaster management said.

The drowning incidents, according to Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, in a statement on Wednesday, took place across the state as water levels have continued to swell up due to surges and increased rainfall this year.

“As many as 53 people drowned in rivers and other water bodies in various parts of Bihar during the four-day Chhath festivities,” Kumar said.

“At least, 18 people died in the state on October 31, the last day of the festival.”

According to the disaster agency, five people drowned in Purnea district on October 30, while three deaths each were reported from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Saharsa.

“One person each died in Gaya, Begusarai, Katihar, Buxar, Kaimur, Sitamarhi and Banka among other districts.

“The state disaster management is trying to establish the identity of all deceased at the earliest,” the statement added.

The Chhath Puja begins at the end of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights where Hindu devotees, mostly in northern and eastern India, celebrate the festival by visiting water bodies and offering flowers to them, besides taking a bath to pray for protection and seek the blessing of the sun god.

