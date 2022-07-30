53 die, scores missing in Iran’s mudslides, floods

Not less than 53 people have been confirmed killed and dozens of others declared missing following mudslides and flash floods which hit Iran’s capital Tehran between Thursday and Friday, Iranian state television reported on Saturday morning.

According to emergency rescue officials, more than 30 people died in two villages in the northwest and northeast of Tehran after the monsoon dumped heavy rains that triggered mudslides there.

“Almost two dozen people died in eight other provinces and 21 out of Iran’s 31 provinces were affected by the heavy rains,” the report said.

Local media also reported that there were fears the death toll could rise even further as at least 26 people remained missing and more bodies were being uncovered after the rains abated.

The storm is the deadliest among Iran’s rain-related incidents in the last decade following a 2019 flashflood which killed 21 people in the southern city of Shiraz, and in 2017 when similar storm claimed 48 lives in northwestern Iran.

