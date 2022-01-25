5,448 deaths recorded in 11,672 road accidents in 11 months —FRSC

A total of 5,448 Nigerians lost their lives in 11,672 road accidents across the country between January and November 2021, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The spokesperson of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, who disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that though the complete information for 2021 was not readily available as data regarding the numbers of road traffic crashes recorded in the year under review were still being collated, the quoted figure was from available records from different units across Nigeria.

“That being said, from January to November 2021, there were a total number of 11,672 road traffic crashes recorded across the country.

“Between January to November 2021, 5,448 persons were killed and 33,817 people were injured within the period,” the FRSC spokesman said.

He also stated that in the period under review, the corps arrested 564,351 offenders as against the 456,652 offenders apprehended in 2020.

“The agency also recorded a total of 626,098 various traffic-related offences in 2021, as against the 507,277 offences recorded in 2020.

“At the turn of the year 2022, the Corporate Strategic Goal of the Corps is targeted at accomplishing 15 per cent reduction in Road Traffic Crash fatality,” he added.

