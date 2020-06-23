Latest Life's Blog

June 23, 2020
55-yr-old Hollywood writer, movie producer, Steve Bing, commits suicide
By Ripples Nigeria

Popular American producer, philanthropist, and writer, Steve Bing has died by suicide at the age of 55 after jumping from the 27th floor of a luxury apartment building in L.A.’s Century City neighborhood.

Reports say Bing who founded the Shangri-La Entertainment after inheriting the sum of $600 million from his grandfather, had been suffering from depression due to lack of human contact during quarantine.

According to TMZ, Bing who after dropping out of University, pursued a career in Hollywood and became the executive producer of the Sylvester Stallone film, “Get Carter,” in 2000, died on Monday after jumping to his death from his luxury apartment.

Former US president, Bill Clinton took to his Twitter page mourning Bing.

In his tribute, Clinton wrote: “I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in.

“I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace.”

