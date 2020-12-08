550 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total above 70,000 mark. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 550 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,182 as at Tuesday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 70,195.
Meanwhile, 65,110 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (219), FCT (168), Kaduna (52), Kwara (19), Kano (15), Rivers (15), Sokoto (10), Enugu (9), Gombe (8), and Plateau (7).
Others are – Osun (7), Anambra (5), Oyo (5), Jigawa (4), Ogun (4), Bauchi (2), and Edo (1).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 70,195.
“Discharged: 65,110 AND Deaths: 1,182.”
