550 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total above 70,000 mark. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 550 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,182 as at Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 70,195.

Meanwhile, 65,110 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (219), FCT (168), Kaduna (52), Kwara (19), Kano (15), Rivers (15), Sokoto (10), Enugu (9), Gombe (8), and Plateau (7).

Others are – Osun (7), Anambra (5), Oyo (5), Jigawa (4), Ogun (4), Bauchi (2), and Edo (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 70,195.

“Discharged: 65,110 AND Deaths: 1,182.”

