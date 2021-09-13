56 suspected internet fraudsters nabbed in Ogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 56 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

The EFCC’s spokesman in Ibadan zone, Tokunbo Odebiyi, who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday, said the suspects were arrested at Mitros Residences Annex, Daktad Hostel, and Cecilia suites all in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He added that mobile phones, laptops, and exotic cars were recovered from the suspects.

Odebiyi said: “Yes, it true, the EFCC arrested some suspected fraudsters in Abeokuta.

“At least 56 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested in three different hotels in Abeokuta.

“So, I can’t tell you how many were arrested at Mitros. Some were arrested at Daktad hotel while others were arrested at Cecilia suites in Ibara GRA of Abeokuta.

“Items such as laptops, mobile phones, and cars were recovered from the suspects.”

