Metro
56 suspected internet fraudsters nabbed in Ogun
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 56 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.
The EFCC’s spokesman in Ibadan zone, Tokunbo Odebiyi, who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday, said the suspects were arrested at Mitros Residences Annex, Daktad Hostel, and Cecilia suites all in Abeokuta, the state capital.
He added that mobile phones, laptops, and exotic cars were recovered from the suspects.
Odebiyi said: “Yes, it true, the EFCC arrested some suspected fraudsters in Abeokuta.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 48 suspected cyber fraudsters in Ogun
“At least 56 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested in three different hotels in Abeokuta.
“So, I can’t tell you how many were arrested at Mitros. Some were arrested at Daktad hotel while others were arrested at Cecilia suites in Ibara GRA of Abeokuta.
“Items such as laptops, mobile phones, and cars were recovered from the suspects.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...