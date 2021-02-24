571 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 153,187. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 571 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,874 as of Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 153,187.

However, Nigeria has recorded 129,943 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (170), Ogun (65), FCT (45), Kwara (34), Abia (32), Enugu (32), Kano (25), Oyo (22), Ondo (21), Rivers (19), and Kaduna (19).

Others are – Benue (18), Bayelsa (12), Kebbi (12), Nasarawa (11), Akwa Ibom (9), Delta (8), Ekiti (6), Niger (5), Bauchi (3), and Imo (3).

