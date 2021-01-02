576 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 89,163. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 576 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,302 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 89,163.

Meanwhile, 74,789 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 1,074 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 88,587. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (277), FCT (90), Oyo (51), Nasarawa (49), Sokoto (23), Anambra (14), Bauchi (11), Imo (11), Kano (11), and Edo (10).

Others are – Plateau (10), Ogun (9), Osun (5), Jigawa (3), and Rivers (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 89,163.

“Discharged: 74,789 AND Deaths: 1,302.”

Join the conversation

Opinions