Latest Politics

58 inmates reportedly escape as hoodlums attack Ondo prison

October 22, 2020
58 inmates reportedly escape as hoodlums attack Ondo prison
By Ripples Nigeria

No fewer than 58 inmates have reportedly escaped from the National Correctional Centre, Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday.

The inmates escaped from the facility after hoodlums attacked it, forcefully releasing them.

Read also: Ondo Gov, Akeredolu, shuts down schools over EndSARS protests

According to reports, the hoodlums, who were armed with dangerous weapons, forced their way into the prison, destroying properties, which included a vehicle during the attack.

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Barr. Ogundare Babatunde, said attempts are being made to bring the situation under control.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */