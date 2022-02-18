5G network set to be deployed in Nigeria, as NCC plans spectrum handover to MTN, Mafab

All is now set for Nigeria to begin deployment of fifth generation networks, as the National Frequency Management Council announced it has handed over the 3.5GHz spectrum allocation to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The handover was done on Thursday a statement from NCC spokesman Uwa Suleiman noted.

The statement read in part, “The National Frequency Management Council has formally handed over the 3.5GHz spectrum allocation for the deployment of Fifth Generation Networks to the Nigerian Communications Commission.”

Also, it was revealed that Isa Pantami Minister of Communications and Digital Economy presented the National Policy on Fifth Generation Networks for Nigeria’s Digital Economy.

Read also: Deployment of 5G network nationwide at 97% readiness —NCC

During the handover, the minister directed that the spectrum be distributed to the companies whose bids were successful during the auction in December 2021, and urged all stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the National Policy of 5G for Nigeria’s Digital Economy.

The NCC auction for its two available lots of 100 MHz TDD slots of 3.5 GHz band for the deployment of 5G network in the country was won by MTN Nigeria and Mafab Nigeria Communications Limited in December last year.

MTN and Mafab paid $273.6 million each for the 5G network.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now