5G network to be deployed in Nigeria January 2022 – Pantami

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said on Thursday the Five Generation (5G) network would be deployed in Nigeria in January 2022.

Pantami, who disclosed this at a Town Hall Meeting in Maiduguri, Borno State, said the 5G network would aid surveillance against vandalism of public assets in Nigeria.

The meeting which was organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture was attended by the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; his Deputy, Mr. Usman Kadafur and other stakeholders.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed led other ministers to the meeting.

Pantami, who was represented by the Commissioner for Technical Services, Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Mr. Ubale Mask, said while the 5G technology would boost surveillance against criminal elements vandalising public infrastructure across the country, other measures would be put in place by the government to arrest them and bring them to justice.

He decried the attack on telecommunication installations by the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

The minister recommended continuous stakeholders buying-in and synergy among security agents.

He also urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill for onward submission to the President for assent.

The Federal Government had earlier this month approved the deployment of the 5G network to increase connectivity in Nigeria.

