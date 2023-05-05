Connect with us

6.3 magnitude earthquake forces suspension of bullet train services in Japan

Bullet train services have been suspended in Japan after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck central Japan on Friday.

Authorities however said there is no tsunami warning issued yet.

The quake, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency, hit the central Ishikawa region at 2:42 pm (0542 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles).

Shinkansen bullet trains were suspended between Nagano and Kanazawa, a popular tourist destination, according to Japan Railway.

Friday is a public holiday in Japan, part of a run of days off known as “Golden Week”, a time when many people travel for leisure or to visit family.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or damage, though in the city of Suzu, the quake registered an upper six on the Japanese Shindo seismic scale, which goes up to a maximum of seven, meaning it could cause major landslides.

Opinions

