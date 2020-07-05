6 feared killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia restaurant attack

Tragedy struck at a restaurant in the southern Somali town of Baidoa when a bomb detonated by the dreaded Al-Shabab militants killed no fewer than six customers who came to patronise the eatery.

The militants, who are allied to al-Qaeda, said that they were targeting tax collectors, who were holding a meeting at the restaurant, and soldiers.

There was also a suicide bomb attack close to the port of the capital, Mogadishu, which injured at least seven people with the militant group later claiming that it was behind both incidents.

READ ALSO: AU Forces repel Al-Shabaab attacks in Somalia

Reports say the suicide bomber driving the car tried to hit a police post in front of the port but the security forces shot him and the vehicle exploded.

Two police officers and five passers-by were wounded.

“Metal debris fell all over us inside the port and we heard gunfire,” a port worker told Reuters.

Join the conversation

Opinions