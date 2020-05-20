6 more staff of Oyo test positive for COVID-19, total case from same company now 63

Six staff of iSON Xperiences, a firm in Oyo State, have once more tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, 57 members of the staff of the firm had tested positive to the virus, bringing the total number of staff to be infected by the virus in the company to 63.

The test results of the six staff were confirmed by Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday.

”The COVID-19 confirmation tests for six suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“All six cases are from the same organisation, iSON Xperiences in Ibadan South West Local Government Area.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 143.

“The company remains shut and will be decontaminated. The Emergency Operations Centre has continued intensive contact tracing to identify persons of interest linked to members of staff in the company.”

