6 passengers reportedly kidnapped on Lokoja-Kabba road

Six passengers said to have been travelling from Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, to Kabba town, have been reportedly kidnapped.
The kidnap victims, whose identities are yet to be known, were said to have been kidnapped on Sunday at about 6pm.
The Kogi State Police Command is yet to confirm the development.
