Latest Metro

6 passengers reportedly kidnapped on Lokoja-Kabba road

February 17, 2020
Gunmen burn several houses in fresh attack on Plateau community
By Ripples Nigeria

Six passengers said to have been travelling from Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, to Kabba town, have been reportedly kidnapped.

The kidnap victims, whose identities are yet to be known, were said to have been kidnapped on Sunday at about 6pm.

Read also: Fire razes eight shops in Lagos Island market

The Kogi State Police Command is yet to confirm the development.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!