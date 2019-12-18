6 persons die in Jos mining pit collapse

At least six persons have been confirmed dead after a mining pit collapsed on Tuesday at Zawan Community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The figure was disclosed by a member of the state House of Assembly, representing Jos South Constituency, Mr. Gwottson Fom, in a chat with journalists on Wednesday.

According to him, the age of the victims ranged from 20 to 27.

He said the victims died while engaging in illegal mining activity and described the incident as “sad and unfortunate.

Fom said: “We know that these young persons died carrying out an illegal activity but it is obvious unemployment led them to do it.

“People go out of their way to do things considered illegal just to fend for themselves and their families.

“This is not the time to apportion blames but it is sad and unfortunate that a community will lose six youths in a day.”

