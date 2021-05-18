6-year-old raped to death in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
6-year-old raped to death in Kaduna
A six-year-old girl (name withheld) has been raped to death in Kaduna State by unidentified people.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the girl went missing around 4.30 pm on Sunday in the Mararaba Jos area of the state.
However, she was later found by 8 pm, dead in a bush with injuries on her mouth and nose.
Some residents had said they saw two men in black attires flashing a touch light around the vicinity where she was found.
But the Founder of Arridah Relief Foundation, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, who confirmed the development, said the girl was buried on Monday at 6 pm according to Islamic rites.
Salisu, who took up the matter to ensure justice, said, “A doctor has confirmed that the girl was raped through her anus and eventually bleed to death.
“After an examination, it was discovered that the victim had been subjected to forceful anal sex which led to her death.
“Even though the girl’s parents said they have forgiven the ill done to their daughter for fear of stigmatization, my foundation has taken up the matter and it is being investigated.
“We have reported the matter to the police and they have commenced an investigation.”
In September 2020, the Kaduna State Assembly passed a bill to support surgical castration and death for whoever commits rape of a child below the age of 14 years.
By Victor Uzoho
