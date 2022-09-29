60.7% record credit in English and Mathematics as NECO releases 2022 SSCE results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2022 Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) for internal candidates.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, who announced the release of the results on Thursday in Minna, Niger State, said 60.7 percent candidates recorded credit passes in English and Mathematics.

He said the examination had been adjudged by many stakeholders in the education sector to be hugely successful.

Wushishi said the results were released exactly 45 days after the examinations were concluded.

The registrar said that certificates for 2022 SSCE (Internal) would be ready three months after the release of results.

He said 1,209,703 students registered for the examination with males accounting for 636,327 (52.60 percent) and females 573,376 (47.39 percent) of the total number of candidates.

However, 1,198,412 candidates – 630,180 males (52.58 per cent) and females 568,232 (47.41percent) – actually sat for the examinations.

The NECO chief said: “The number of candidates with Special Needs is 1,031, with the breakdown as follows: 98 with albinism, 177 with autism, 574 with hearing impairment, and 107 visually impaired.

“The number of candidates who made credit and above in English Language is 889,188 representing 74.89 percent, number of candidates who made credit and above in Mathematics is 929,140, representing 78.23 percent.

“The number of candidates who made five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics is 727,864, representing 60.74 percent. When compared to 2021 SSCE (Internal) figures of 878,925 (71.64 per cent) there is a decrease of 10.9 per cent.

“The number of candidates who made five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics is 1,011,457, representing 84.40 percent. When compared to 2021 SSCE (Internal) figures of 1,153,716 (94.04 percent), there is a decrease of 9.64 percent.”

Wushishi revealed that 13,594 candidates (0.13 percent) were involved in various forms of malpractice this year.

He said that 20,003 cases of malpractice were recorded in 2021.

