60% of primary school teachers in Borno not qualified –Committee

A commitee set up by the Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum to assess the qualification of teachers in primary schools in the state has declared that 60 per cent of such teachers do not possess the requisite teaching qualifications.

The Committee on Verification and Biometric Data Capture of Local Education Authority Staff in Borno, made this revelation when it submitted its findings to Zulum on Wednesday, December 23, at his office in Maiduguri, the state capital.

While presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Dr Shettima Kulima, said that out of the 26,250 teachers screened, only 10,103 possessed the necessary qualifications to teach in primary schools in the state.

Kulima said during the screening exercise, the committee discovered many of the teachers had presented fake certificates, while those who were due for retirement had falsified their ages to shift their retirement dates.

He added that some of the screened teachers presented questionable appointment letters, while some were underage and many worked in multiple places.

“Some are working in two or three places; Biu local government area is leading in the number of such workers,” Kulima said.

“Maiduguri Metropolitan Council is leading in workers with fake certificates, with about 700 of them, followed by Jere local government area with 336.

“Konduga local government area has the highest number of those with questionable appointment letters, while Ngala leads with underage employees.”

The Chairman also noted that the committee made 30 recommendations, including staff motivation, in order to sanitise primary education in the state.

