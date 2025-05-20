60 people killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 60 people overnight.

Medics told Palestinian media on Tuesday.

This followed Israel’s decision to press ahead with its punishing new air and ground offensive against Hamas.

The assault came a day after Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, pledged to eradicate the Palestinian militant group and take over “all areas” of the densely populated coastal territory.

The WAFA news agency reported that 12 people were killed in the city of Deir al-Balah in the centre of the Gaza Strip.

It added that further deaths were reported in Khan Younis in the south and near Gaza City.



Israel’s ramped-up attacks, part of the Gideon’s Chariots operation, announced late on Friday, killed more than 100 people daily, according to tallies.

Israel has said that its goal is to dismantle Hamas and free the dozens of hostages still being held by militants, 19 months after the October 7, 2023, attacks.

After a nearly three-month blockade, Netanyahu began allowing small amounts of basic aid to enter Gaza on Monday.

He cited pressure from international partners who said the two million Palestinians living in the territory were being pushed into famine.

