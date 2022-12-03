600 died, 1.3m displaced in Nigeria’s floods – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Saturday at least 600 persons died and 1.3 million others were displaced by floods in Nigeria this year.

The Chief of the UNICEF Field Office, Enugu, Juliet Chiluwe, disclosed this during an official handover of relief materials for flood victims to the Anambra State government.

The Anambra State Deputy Governor, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, relief the relief materials which included 100 drums of chlorine, 40 cartons of Aquatabs and 320 cartons of Ready to Use Therapeutic food among others on behalf of the state government.

The Federal Government confirmed in September that at least 27 states were affected by floods in the country.



“We bring you greetings from UNICEF, Nigeria, and sympathise with the government and people of Anambra State on the recently encountered flooding experience, especially with the women and children who remained vulnerable during these times.

“We acknowledged that since September 2022, the worst floods in a decade affected 2.8 million people, of which an estimated 60 percent are children, across 34 of the 36 states in Nigeria. Of those affected, 1.3 million people have been displaced, and over 600 people have died in relation to flooding according to government data.”

