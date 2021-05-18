6,000 Moroccans swim into Spanish enclave of Ceuta | Ripples Nigeria

International
6,000 Moroccans swim into Spanish enclave of Ceuta
At least 6,000 people including about 1,500 minors reportedly swam from Morocco to the bordering the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in the largest influx of illegal migrants there in a single day.
Spanish authorities said on Tuesday the migrants reportedly came from two locations, with some entering southern Ceuta at Tarajal beach and a larger group entering the north of the city at Benzu beach.
A spokesman for the Spanish government added that one man drowned in the process.
At both locations, migrants swam around rocky breakwaters jutting out into the Mediterranean that marks the border between the two countries.
Ceuta is an enclave of some 84,000 Spaniards on Morocco’s north coast and, crucially for migrants attempting to enter the area, it is on European Union soil.
READ ALSO: 2 Moroccans linked to ISIS arrested by Spanish police
“I have never seen a situation like this one, it is unprecedented, I have never felt so frustrated and sad,” Ceuta President, Juan Jesus Vivas, told Spanish broadcaster TVE.
.”This is a chaotic situation, so chaotic that we can’t tell the exact number of migrants at the moment.
“We need to gather all the ones who have arrived and allocate them in a specific location, so they are not just wondering around the border.”
The Red Cross has been assisting migrants with dry clothes, blankets and food at Tarajal beach.
Red Cross spokesperson, Isabel Brasero, said the migrants included babies and so far, all who made the journey around the breakwater appear to be in good health.
She added that the migrants were probably helped by favorable weather and the short distance they swam.
In his reaction to the development, the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said he would travel to his country’s enclaves on Morocco’s north coast of Ceuta and the city of Melilla, which lies further east, to “reinstate the order.”
He said Spain would return “immediately” all those who entered illegally as allowed by existing agreements between Spain and Morocco.
Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Iheanacho sets goal record but Leicester’s top-four bid hit by loss to Chelsea
Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge...
Brighton come from behind to stun 10-man Man City in five-goal thriller
Brighton pulled off an incredible comeback victory over champions Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday. Trailing 2-0...
Cavani wondergoal not enough as late Fulham equaliser denies Man Utd
An early goal by Edinson Cavani was not enough to secure a win for Manchester United in the penultimate round...
Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season
Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has announced his plans to leave the Premier League club at the end of the...
SportsBusiness: About Madrid’s €1,276m brand value & chances of Wilder being paid for Joshua-Fury fight to go on
In this edition of SportsBusiness, we take a look at the recently-published ranking of world most valuable club brands, which...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...