61 abducted members of Kaduna Baptist Church regain freedom after one month in captivity

The 61 abducted members of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kakau Daji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded the church on October 31 and abducted 66 people.

The bandits later killed two of the victims and injured three others.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Joseph Hayab, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday, said the victims were released by the bandits late on Friday.

He said: “We thank God the abducted worshippers of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Chikun LGA are back but more needs to be done to stop future occurrence.”



