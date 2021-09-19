News
612 killed, kidnapped, across Nigeria in August —Report
A new report from a security consulting firm has revealed that no less than 612 Nigerians were killed in the month of August across 103 local government areas in 29 states in the country.
The report which was put together by Beacon Consulting Company, an Abuja-based firm that offers security advisory services, and released on Saturday, noted that most of the victims were killed by gunmen and kidnappers in various armed and violent crimes, and bomb attacks in Borno, Yobe, Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Nasarawa, Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Rivers, Delta, Ebonyi, Imo, Osun, Ondo and other states.
The report, however, acknowledged that there was a reduction in the number of fatalities since the June figure which stood at 1,032, the highest for the year.
The report was presented at a news conference by the Managing Director of Beacon Consulting, Kabir Adamu, and part of it reads:
“In August 2021, we recorded a diverse range of security incidents and a total of 612 fatalities in 29 states across 103 LGAs.
“The August figure of 612 represents another marked reduction in the number of fatalities since the highest for the year, 1032, in June 2021.
Read also: Gunmen abduct four travellers in Ekiti
“The thematic indications of the incidents that resulted in these fatalities include armed attacks and a continuation of the trend of several non-state actors successfully challenging the state’s monopoly of the use of force.
“Findings suggest that for the reporting period, 76 per cent of kidnappings in schools happened in 2021 while 48 per cent of all abductions during these events also took place in 2021.
“Overall, 88 per cent of these events happened in northern Nigeria.
“The region has been afflicted by conflict fueled by clashes over access to land and resources, among other factors.
“At least seven states in northern Nigeria have shut schools due to the rise in abductions and banditry in 2021,” the report noted.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...