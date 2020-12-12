617 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 72,757. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 617 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,194 as at Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 72,757.

Meanwhile, 65,850 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (225), FCT (181), Kaduna (125), Adamawa (25), Nasarawa (20), Kano (12), Rivers (8), Edo (4), and Ekiti (4).

Others are – Bayelsa (3), Ogun (3), Plateau (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Delta (1), and Sokoto (1).

