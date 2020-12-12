Nigeria on Saturday recorded 617 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja.
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,194 as at Saturday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 72,757.
Meanwhile, 65,850 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu tests positive for COVID-19
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (225), FCT (181), Kaduna (125), Adamawa (25), Nasarawa (20), Kano (12), Rivers (8), Edo (4), and Ekiti (4).
Others are – Bayelsa (3), Ogun (3), Plateau (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Delta (1), and Sokoto (1).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 72,757.
“Discharged: 65,850 AND Deaths: 1,194.”
- 617 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 72,757. Deaths, recoveries updated - December 12, 2020
- US executes second inmate in 24 hours - December 12, 2020
- Buhari appoints Akwa as NDDC interim administrator - December 12, 2020