62% of WAEC candidates score five credits in Maths, English, others

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that 1,003,668 candidates, representing 65.24 per cent, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The council’s Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, made the announcement in Lagos on Monday.

“Of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, one million four hundred and fifty-six thousand seven hundred and twenty-seven (1,456,727) candidates, representing 94.69 per cent have their results fully processed and released,” he said.

He said 1,338,348 candidates, representing 86.99 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects ‘with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics’.

Mr Areghan said due to reported cases of examination malpractices results of 215,149 candidates, representing 13.98 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination are withheld.

He said 81,718 candidates representing 5.31 per cent are still being processed and “Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.”

