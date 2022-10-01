62 years after, Nigerians suffering, govt must act fast to remedy situation —Bauchi Gov Mohammed

As Nigerians celebrate 62 years of Independence from Colonial rule, it has been lamented that the citizens are really facing intensive hardship as a result of the downturn in the nation’s economy.

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir also said that, “As you are aware, there is spate of insecurity across the country in the form of banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes” .

“As a responsible and responsive Government, we have taken measures in collaboration with security agencies to protect the lives and property of our people by swiftly addressing any form of security challenge. I want to assure you that security would continue to be top on our priority so that the relative peace being enjoyed in the State is sustained”, he added.

The lamentation was expressed by the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed in a goodwill message to mark the 2022 Independence Day on Saturday.

He said that, “Like many other countries, however Nigeria has in the process of its growth experienced a lot of turbulence in the last 62 years. We suffered serious setbacks in the political arena which seriously affected our political and economic growth” .

“The long period of military involvement in the political spectrum of our country had seriously retarded the evolution of democracy and its inherent benefits. It is however, gladdening that today democracy has found its roots in the country. The dividends of democracy are manifest and the citizens are happy”, he emphasized.

According to him, “Today, we have shown to the world that we are not only able to govern ourselves, but are able to understand our differences, respect each other’s values and unite towards developing our country despite our diverse cultures” .

The Governor said that efforts must be expedited by government at all levels to take Nigerians from the current hardships and suffering to a better life experience.

Bala Mohammed however said that his administration has played its part by initiating palliative measures to reduce the poverty level among the people saying, “We are not unmindful of the present hardship being experienced as a result of the downturn in the nation’s economy,”.

Read also:Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed form Unity Team ahead of 2023

He also said that, “Let me assure you that we shall continue to take palliative measures with a view to cushioning the effect of the hardship on the people”.

According to him, “In addition to the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme ( KEEP ) which has been launched in 19 out of the 20 Local Government Areas. We shall also seek other means and ways of improving the socio-economic condition of the generality of the people of the State through collaboration with public spirited organizations and individuals”.

“By the grace of God Almighty we shall overcome the hardship with your support, understanding and cooperation”, he added

The Governor urged citizens to continue to reflect on the struggle and sacrifice of the founding fathers of the country saying, “Let’s strive to ensure that their labour shall not be in vain”.

Bala Mohammed stressed that, “It is gratifying to note that sixty two years after independence we have belied the skepticism on our ability to govern ourselves:.

He said that, “Today, we have shown to the world that we are not only able to govern ourselves, but are able to understand our differences, respect each other’s values and unite towards developing our country despite our diverse cultures”.

The Governor further stressed that, “Like many other countries, however Nigeria has in the process of its growth experienced a lot of turbulence in the last 62 years.We suffered serious setbacks in the political arena which seriously affected our political and economic growth”.

He also said that, “The long period of military involvement in the political spectrum of our country had seriously retarded the evolution of democracy and its inherent benefits. It is however, gladdening that today democracy has found its roots in the country”

The Governor reminded the people saying, “We are fast approaching the 2023 general elections, and the ban on electioneering campaigns for the Presidential and National Assembly elections has been lifted by the electoral umpire, INEC. I would therefore like to call all political parties, their candidates and supporters to conduct themselves according to the rules of the game”.

He added that, “Contest for elective offices should not be seen as a do or die affair, bearing in mind that it is God Almighty that gives power to whoever He likes. It is not therefore the amount of money, hate speech, fake news or political thuggery that would make contestants to emerge victorious during the elections”.

Bala Mohammed said that, “As we celebrate the 62nd Anniversary of the Independence of Nigeria, my appeal to all of us is to re-dedicate ourselves to our country, be patriotic and above all continue to pray to Almighty Allah to shower His mercy and blessings on us so that we can continue to live in peace with one another and make our State and country great”.

“As we celebrate the 62nd Independence anniversary, we should reflect on the struggle and sacrifice of the founding fathers of this country and also strive to ensure that their labour shall not be in vain. It is gratifying to note that sixty two years after independence we have belied the skepticism on our ability to govern ourselves”, he added.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now