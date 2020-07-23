64 almajiris who tested positive for covid-19 have fully recovered –Niger govt

The Niger State government has confirmed that no fewer than 64 almajiris, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, have recovered fully from the virus.

Dr. Mohamned Makusidi, the State Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services who made the announcement on Wednesday while answering questions from journalists in Minna, said that 1075 almajiri were tested out of which 64 returned positive for the disease.

He said, “As we have said earlier, the state has so far gotten 166 positive COVID-19 cases including almajirai. 1075 almajirai were tested out of which 64 returned positive.

“However, the good news is that they have all recovered and are now reunited with their families”.

He said that those who are not indigenes of the state have been repatriated to their various stages of origin.

The commissioner also added that 1,778 people have so far been tested in the state out of which 166 are COVID-19 positive, saying, “As at today, we do not have any patient in our isolation centres because we have discharged most of them while a few others have been transferred out for more medical attention”.

