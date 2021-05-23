64 people injured as petrol tanker explodes in Kano | Ripples Nigeria

About 64 persons were reported injured as a petrol tanker exploded on Saturday at the Al-Ihsan filling station in Sharada, Kano Municipal Area of Kano State.

This was confirmed in a statement on Sunday, by the spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Malam Saminu Abdullahi, who said that out of the injured victims, eight fire service personnel were involved, although no life was lost.

“On receiving a distress call from one Malam Umar Shuai’bu and Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) at about 04:20 p.m that there was a tanker that has caught fire in Sharada.

“We quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 04:24 p.m to rescue the victims.”

According to him, the tanker was offloading petroleum products at the filling station when the incident occurred.

“The victims were taken to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and Nassarawa Hospital,” he said.

He appealed to the public to always call the fire service immediately they encounter any fire incident.

By Victor Uzoho

