Politics
65,800 farmers displaced by terrorists in Borno —FAO
The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) an agency of the United Nations (UN), says the insurgency in the North-East has displaced about 65,800 farmers in Borno State, thereby raising fears of food insecurity in the region.
The Country Representative of FAO in Nigeria, Fred Kafeero, who spoke at the inauguration of the 2021 rainy season farming interventions at the Farm Centre in Maiduguri on Thursday, decried the inaccessibility to improved seeds and fertilizers for farmers which will ultimately lead to food insecurity and poverty among the populace.
Kafeero added that supporting rainy season farming was key to the region which has been adversely affected by the raging insurgency just as the farmers’ harvests contributed significantly to food security and income generation throughout the year.
Read also: Ekiti farmers accuse monarchs, political elites of aiding herdsmen in attacks
“Access to agricultural inputs for high yields also saves lives and livelihoods of farmers,” Kefeero said.
“The distribution of seeds and fertilizers has contributed to the building of people’s resilience to conflict.
“By our estimation, about 65,800 farmers have been displaced by terrorists while 40,000 farmers were targeted for the distribution of inputs.
“The latest CH analysis results projected that over four million people will be in need of food assistance between June and August, 2021,” Kafeero lamented.
Also at the event, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Isa Hussaini, said the state had been devastated by insurgency, adding that 70 per cent of farmers were affected with the destruction of their means of livelihoods.
By Isaac Dachen…
