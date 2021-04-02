66 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 163,063. More patients discharged | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Friday recorded 66 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,058 as of Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 163,063.

However, Nigeria has recorded 151,835 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Enugu (18), Lagos (17), Kaduna (10), Rivers (8), Akwa Ibom (6), Kano (2), Osun (2), Jigawa (1), Plateau (1), and FCT (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 163,063.

“Discharged: 151,835 AND Deaths: 2,058.”

