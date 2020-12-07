68 victims killed, 320 LGAs ravaged by flooding in 2020 —NEMA

No fewer than 68 victims have been killed and 320 Local Government Areas ravaged by flooding in the year 2020, so says the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by NEMA which informed that the 320 affected LGAs are in 35 states including the Federal Capital Territory.

The statement by NEMA was issued by the Director-General, Muhammadu Muhammed, at the 2020 Flood After Action Review Technical Meeting in Abuja.

According to the NEMA DG, the flooding caused loss of lives, destroyed houses and washed away farmlands across the country thereby having negative impact on food security.

READ ALSO: Looting of warehouses halted relief materials distribution – NEMA

The statement by the NEMA DG reads thus in full; “The devastating impact of 2020 flooding killed 68 people, affected 35 states including FCT, 320 LGAs and over 129,000 people.

“It led to loss of lives, it destroyed houses and washed away farmlands across the country thereby having negative impact on food security.

“Before the 2020 flooding occurred, the world was experiencing the COVlD-19 pandemic with lockdown and restriction protocols to contain the spread of the virus.

“After the release of the Seasonal Rainfall Prediction by NiMet and the Annual Flood Outlook by the Nigeria Hydrological Agency, our worst fear was confirmed with the devasting flood disaster within the pandemic,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions