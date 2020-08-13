684 returnees test positive for COVID-19 —PTF

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday 684 returnees from abroad tested positive for COVID-19.

Mustapha stated this at the daily briefing of the PTF in Abuja.

The 684 COVID-19 cases were part of 13,844 returnees tested for the virus after their return to the country.

He said: “It may interest you to note that of the 14,906 evacuees received during this COVID-19 pandemic, close to 80 percent are youths for which we are glad that only 684 tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 13,844 so far tested.

“In the coming days, we hope to receive more evacuees from different parts of the world.”

He also noted that Nigeria recorded no death from COVID-19 complications on Wednesday.

Mustapha added that fewer numbers of confirmed cases had been recorded in the last two weeks.

He added: “This should never be misconstrued as victory over the virus. There is still a serious battle to be fought ahead of us as a people and as a country. It is, important, therefore, that we continue to build on our successes and not do anything to detract from them.

“Our Risk Communication and Community Engagement messaging and consultations have been intensified, to drive the level of awareness and compliance to the wider population, using media and platforms that are most effective generally and specifically.

“We wish to appeal to all Nigerians to exercise caution and restraint at all times.”

Speaking on Nigeria’s preparation for vaccine, the PTF chairman explained that globally, countries continue to pursue the search for a vaccine with over 1000 trials ongoing amid different claims of success.

“We note particularly, the announcement by the President of Russia on the breakthrough in the development of a vaccine even as we study the developments.

“Fighting the pandemic successfully will take a global effort and Nigeria will not be left out whenever and where ever progress is made. However, the health and safety of Nigerians will always remain our priority in the pursuit for a solution.

“For us in Nigeria, we shall remain focused on propagating the use of proven avoidance methods to break the transmission of the virus and effective case management to care for and treat infected persons,” Mustapha concluded.

