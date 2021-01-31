685 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 131,242. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 685 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 16 states in the country.
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,586 as of Sunday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 131,242.
However, Nigeria has recorded 104,989 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (355), Kaduna (58), Nasarawa (46), Kano (40), Akwa Ibom (33), Katsina (26), Ogun (25), and Osun (21).
Others are – Rivers (16), Edo (15), Oyo (13), Ondo (12), Borno (11), Ekiti (9), Kebbi (3), and Plateau (2).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 131,242.
“Discharged: 104,989 AND Deaths: 1,586.”
