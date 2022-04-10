7.7 million facing severe food crisis in South Sudan – UN

The United Nations said on Saturday at least 7.7 million are facing severe food crisis and in need of humanitarian assistance in South Sudan.

In a report published in New York, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, said extreme weather conditions, increased armed violence, and the number of internally displaced people have led to increased food insecurity since last year.

She said: “Armed clashes, floods and drought in South Sudan have left more the 7.7 million people, some 63 percent of the population, facing a food crisis.

“We will continue to have the situation we have in South Sudan if we don’t start to make that transition to ensuring peace at the community levels.

“Populations suffering most from the food shortages are located in the Unity, Jonglei, Upper Nile, Warrap, and Eastern Equatorial states.

“Until conflict is addressed, we will continue to see these numbers increase because what it means is that people do not have safe access to their lands to cultivate.

“We appeal to the leaders of the country to continue towards the path of peace.”

Early last week, South Sudan President, Salva Kiir and his deputy, Riek Machar, agreed to resume talks on integrating their rival forces under a unified command after weeks of escalating conflict.

But the agreement broke down on Friday as their loyalists resumed a new round of clashes between government and opposition forces in oil-rich Unity State.

South Sudan has been plunged into crisis since independence in 2011 with Kir and former rebel leader Machar not willing to concede grounds.

