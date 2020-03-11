7 die in fresh Benue, Ebonyi, boundary dispute

At least seven members of Ndiagu Orie, Umuguduakpu Ngbo community in Ebonyi State were killed during an inter-communal clash between the Ngbo community in Ebonyi and the neighbouring Agila community in Ado local government area of Benue State.

An eyewitness, who confirmed the incident, said the attack was the climax of the boundary dispute between the two communities.

According to him, the attackers from the Agila community stormed Ngbo at about 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, dressed in military uniforms and raided the community.

While the unsuspecting residents took them to be military men who had earlier visited the area following the abduction of a Navy officer, the attackers unleashed mayhem on the Ebonyi community and killed seven villagers.

