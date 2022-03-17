7 takeaways from new Anambra governor, Soludo’s inaugural address

The new Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, was sworn in on Thursday in Awka, the state capital.

In his inaugural speech at the event, Soludo listed the patronage of local industries, prudent fiscal policies and the revamp of the security apparatus as some of the issues he would give priority attention in a bid to give the state a new lease of life under his administration.

The key points of the new governor’s address are listed below:

1. Fiscal Responsibility

Governor Soludo stressed the importance of prudence, especially considering the financial status of the state and the country’s spiralling economy. He noted that the refreshments served to the guests at the event were at his personal expense.

2. Local delicacies at forefront

In line with Soludo’s line to ensure the revamp of local industries, the delicacies served at the event were sourced locally. They included Abacha (an Igbo dish made from dried, shredded cassava), palm wine and Anambra rice.

3. Innoson vehicles as official carrier

The indigenous automobile company, Innoson Vehicles, has been adopted as the official vehicle of the Anambra State and its civil service in a bid to boost the local manufacturing industry.

4. Suspension of contracts on revenue collection

In order to ensure effective management of the revenue collection process, Soludo announced a temporary suspension of revenue contracts for markets, parks and roads in the state and promised to sign an executive order on the mandate.

5. Building bridges with IPOB, others

Soludo highlighted the importance of security in the efforts to boost investment in Anambra.

He, therefore, promised to initiate dialogue with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and other armed groups to ensure lasting peace in the state.

6. To Strengthen Local Governments, Justice and Electoral System.

Soludo promised to strengthen the local government administration in order to drive development at the grassroots.

He also declared his readiness to ensure electoral reforms and the speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

The governor said his administration will review and amend the relevant legislation that would reform the system for efficiency and strengthen the Anambra Independent Electoral Commission to discharge its responsibilities effectively.

7. Increased IGR

In order to boost the state’s coffers and increase its Internally Generated Revenue, Soludo urged residents of Anambra State to pay their taxes in order to enable its administration to deliver on its campaign promises.

