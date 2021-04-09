70% of trafficked victims are women ---NAPTIP | Ripples Nigeria

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has described human trafficking as a crime that targets 70 per cent women, both young and old.

This disclosure was made by Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Director-General, NAPTIP, on Friday, at a town hall meeting/community dialogue session in Benin.

The director-general, represented by Mr Arinze Orakwe, the Director, Public Enlightenment in the agency, also described human trafficking as a crime that had brought shame on the country.

She noted that human trafficking was Gender-Based Violence (GBV), adding that the traffickers always target women.

She, therefore, stressed the need to elevate women with a view to making them strong to avoid being vulnerable to human traffickers.

She also said that human trafficking was modern slavery that involved exploitation and not a way out of poverty and unemployment.

The director-general explained that there were two types of human trafficking, which include internal and external trafficking, noting that in Edo, external trafficking was prevalent.

She restated the agency’s commitment to nib human trafficking in the bud and called for concerted efforts from stakeholders to chart ways out of the menace.

