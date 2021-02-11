Metro
70-year-old HIV patient arrested for defiling four-year-old girl in Benue
A 70-year-old man identified as Akeh Nicodemus, has been arrested by the police in Benue State for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl in the Naka area of Gwer West local government area of the state.
According to a human rights activist based in the state, Ukan Kurugh, the suspect who was arrested on Tuesday, had reportedly lured the little girl who is a neighbour’s daughter, into his room and raped her.
In a post on his Facebook page, Kurugh, who took up the case when the parents of the victim decide not to pursue it, said the suspect has already confessed to the police, said:
“According to his confession before the police, he called her and gave her garri to drink, then perfected his evil act on the innocent girl. When the girl’s parents came looking for her in the neighbourhood, he hid her in his bathroom.
“The little girl later opened up to her parents when they noticed that she was bleeding and asked some questions.
“The man confessed to have been living with HIV for 20 years and since his wife left him, his only option was to get young girls to satisfy his sexual urge.
“I also spoke to the mother on why she did not want a case, and even went to the police station to have the man released, but she said they are both from the same place and her husband who is blind, asked her to drop the case before village elders will lay a curse on them or ban them from the village if anything happens to the old man.
“Her husband said that they should rather settle amicably out of the police station. The man has been detained while further investigation is ongoing and will be charged to court within the week.
“I want to say a big kudos to the DPO of Naka and Mrs Ameh of the Family Unit of the State Command for moving swiftly to the case.”
Confirming the arrest of the suspect in a chat with Ripples Nigeria, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said he was arrested following a report at the Nkan Police Division.
“Yes, we have arrested the suspect in the rape or defilement case. The case was reported at the Nkan Police Division in Gwer West local government area of Benue State.
“The man is a 70-years-old HIV positive patient and had allegedly defiled a four-year-old girl. During interrogation, he said he had attempted to rape the girl before he was apprehended, but in the eyes of the law, an attempted rape is also a very serious offence.
“He is presently in our custody while investigations are ongoing. Though the parents of the girl wanted the case to be settled as they did not want to incur the wrath of their kinsmen, the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”
Presidency challenges police to publish names of Fulani herdsmen undergoing trials
Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has challenged the Nigeria Police Force to publish names of Fulani herdsmen who have been arrested and are currently undergoing trials in various states of the country.
Shehu, who was a guest on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Monday, said he was throwing the challenge to the police to counter insinuations that Buhari has been behind the marauding herdsmen.
“The President is more than concerned of the ongoing situation; he is fully conscious of the fact that it is the responsibility of his government to work with Nigerians to secure lives and stop the ongoing crisis whether they are kidnappings or the new line of ethnic violence.
“He condemns it and he does not support it.
“Having spoken against it, it follows that all security agencies must take their line of action from the President’s remark and do that which is necessary, which is to stop the escalation of the violent attacks being witnessed in some parts of the country and ensure that it does not go beyond where it has been recorded.
“It is very ncharitable for anyone to say the President is not concerned or that the criminal herders are not being prosecuted because he is a Fulani man.
“I hope the headquarters of the police will take responsibility and publish the full list of Fulani herders who are undergoing trials in various states particularly in Benue State.
“Trials are going on, convictions have been made and the President cannot be complicit. It is very uncharitable.
“The president cannot be complicit in the kinds of things being said of him,” Shehu said.
Suspected herdsmen kill three farmers in Ogun after govt delegation’s visit
Three farmers have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen at Agon-Ojodu in the Yewa-North local government area of Ogun State, a few hours after a government delegation visited the area on Sunday.
The delegation which was led by the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had visited the troubled areas to access the extent of damage following earlier reported invasion by the herders which led to the destruction of the palace of the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, and promised security of lives and property.
However, a few hours after the delegation left, the suspected armed herdsmen reportedly struck and killed the three farmers.
The Eselu of Eseluland, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the herdsmen invaded Agbon-Ojodu in Eseluland in the area, setting ablaze some houses and killed the three farmers.
Oba Akinyemi said his people found three dead bodies of farmers slaughtered by the suspected herdsmen.
“The incident happened few hours after the government delegation which paid a visit to the palace left.
“They should caution them; if they refuse to yield to the warning, I will be forced to lead my people against them. We have had enough. I will declare a total war anywhere we see them”, the monarch said.
Nigerian drug trafficker gets life imprisonment in Tanzania
A Nigerian, Mike Nwankwo, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a High Court in Tanzania, after he was found guilty of drug trafficking.
Nwankwo, who claimed to be a businessman dealing in used clothes in Abuja, was arrested with his Tanzanian girlfriend, Mastura Makongoro, on February 12, 2014, at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), when a search on them revealed they had 5,126 grams of heroin they were transporting to Freetown, Sierra Leone.
However, the presiding judge, Justice Mohamed Gwae, who heard the case, acquitted Makongoro, due to lack of evidence against her.
The verdict against Nwankwo and his girlfriend was handed down on Friday where Judge Gwae said the testimony of nine witnesses to the prosecution and 18 exhibits, “confirmed the indictment against the Nigerian citizen beyond any reasonable doubt.”
The prosecution in the case was led by state advocates from the National Prosecution Service (NPS), Ignas Mwinuka, while Nwankwo was represented by advocate Diana Solomoni.
During the sentencing, the court heard that Makongoro had asked Nwankwo for the sum of Sh15 million for the construction of a house, and the latter replied that he would find her a job that would provide her with the money.
Nwankwo then assigned Makongoro to transport a bag containing the drugs to Sierra Leone.
On the day of their arrest, the Nigerian was said to have escorted his girlfriend to KIA where she entered and underwent inspections and was given a boarding pass by Ethiopian Airline.
Upon completion, Makongoro who was a student at Bandari College, went to sit in the waiting room and her bag was sent to an Xray machine for inspection.
However, security officers became suspicious and called the accused to reduce some of her belongings. It was still heavier than the allowable luggage weight and the officers suspected something was hidden.
Police officers decided to tear up the bag and came across four envelopes that contained the drugs and in an initial questioning, the accused claimed the bag had been given to her by her boyfriend.
The suspect was taken to the KIA Police Station, and while she was being held there, Nwankwo returned to the scene searching for his girlfriend after he suspected something was wrong.
While at the scene, the police suspected that he was the one mentioned as the bag owner and arrested him.
Judge Gwae said he acquitted Makongoro because in the way the drugs were stored in the bag, she would not have been aware that there was anything extra in the bag.
