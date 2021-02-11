70-year-old HIV patient arrested for defiling four-year-old girl in Benue

A 70-year-old man identified as Akeh Nicodemus, has been arrested by the police in Benue State for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl in the Naka area of Gwer West local government area of the state.

According to a human rights activist based in the state, Ukan Kurugh, the suspect who was arrested on Tuesday, had reportedly lured the little girl who is a neighbour’s daughter, into his room and raped her.

In a post on his Facebook page, Kurugh, who took up the case when the parents of the victim decide not to pursue it, said the suspect has already confessed to the police, said:

“According to his confession before the police, he called her and gave her garri to drink, then perfected his evil act on the innocent girl. When the girl’s parents came looking for her in the neighbourhood, he hid her in his bathroom.

“The little girl later opened up to her parents when they noticed that she was bleeding and asked some questions.

“The man confessed to have been living with HIV for 20 years and since his wife left him, his only option was to get young girls to satisfy his sexual urge.

“I also spoke to the mother on why she did not want a case, and even went to the police station to have the man released, but she said they are both from the same place and her husband who is blind, asked her to drop the case before village elders will lay a curse on them or ban them from the village if anything happens to the old man.

“Her husband said that they should rather settle amicably out of the police station. The man has been detained while further investigation is ongoing and will be charged to court within the week.

“I want to say a big kudos to the DPO of Naka and Mrs Ameh of the Family Unit of the State Command for moving swiftly to the case.”

Confirming the arrest of the suspect in a chat with Ripples Nigeria, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said he was arrested following a report at the Nkan Police Division.

“Yes, we have arrested the suspect in the rape or defilement case. The case was reported at the Nkan Police Division in Gwer West local government area of Benue State.

“The man is a 70-years-old HIV positive patient and had allegedly defiled a four-year-old girl. During interrogation, he said he had attempted to rape the girl before he was apprehended, but in the eyes of the law, an attempted rape is also a very serious offence.

“He is presently in our custody while investigations are ongoing. Though the parents of the girl wanted the case to be settled as they did not want to incur the wrath of their kinsmen, the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

