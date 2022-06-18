International
70-yr-old man arrested for killing three people in Alabama, faces death penalty
A 70-year-old man who was arrested in connection with killing three people in a mass shooting during a group meeting at a church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, USA, on Thursday night, has been charged to court and is facing capital murder charges, the Alabama police said on Saturday.
The suspect identified as Robert Findlay Smith, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, occasionally attended the church, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and was at the church event known as the “boomers potluck dinner” when he took out a handgun and opened fire on the participants, killing two on the spot while one person later died in hospital.
At a press conference held late Friday, the Vestavia Hills Police said the three people who were fatally shot were an 84-year-old man who died at the scene, a 75-year-old woman, and an 84-year-old woman who later died at a hospital.
Read also:Two killed, one wounded in Alabama church shooting
The suspect was subdued by church member who held him down until the police arrived, which authorities said helped save lives.
Smith was booked on capital murder charges and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on no bond and on Saturday, charged to court, police said, but added that the motive for the shooting is not clear.
The church’s reverend, Rev. Douglas Carpenter told reporters there were about 25 people attending potluck dinner at the time of the shooting, and gave the names of the slain victims as Walter Rainey and Sarah Yeager.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...