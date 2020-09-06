700 people killed, 100,000 displaced in Southern Kaduna crisis —SOKAPU

The youth wing of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) has revealed that no fewer than 700 have been killed and 100,000 others have been displaced during the Southern Kaduna crisis.

The group revealed this in a statement on Saturday while calling on authorities to secure and rebuild communities affected by the series of attacks on their people.

According to Comrade John Isaac, SOKAPU National Youth Leader, the southern region of Kaduna, comprising of Jema’a, Jaba, Kagarko, Kachia, Sanga, Kaura, Kauru, Zangon Kataf, Lere, Kajuru and Chickun LGAs, had been ravaged by the criminal activities of armed herdsmen for years.

He said; “The estimates of the negative impacts of the barbaric attacks included approximately 900,000 people adversely affected, about 100,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), including over 10 internally displaced person camps (IDP) mostly in religious homes, over 700 deaths and even more people severely injured or missing, with hundreds of millions worth of farm produce destroyed.

“Many of the affected residents now live in IDP camps, with host families away from their original homes and in host communities. Many host communities are severely stressed, having to cater for the large influx of displaced people from places directly hit by the attacks.

“These attacks have also resulted in extensive damage to social, economic, health and market infrastructure. Numerous homes have been destroyed. Many schools, hospitals, markets and places of worship have been destroyed or closed.

“Many communities have been completely abandoned, especially in parts of Chickun, Kajuru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs,” Isaac revealed.

