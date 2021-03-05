708 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 157,671. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 708 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,951 as of Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 157,671.

However, Nigeria has recorded 136,335 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Adamawa (180), Lagos (141), Ondo (60), Anambra (54), Rivers (41), Taraba (33), Edo (30), Abia (22), Kaduna (22), FCT (21), and Akwa Ibom (20).

Others are – Kano (20), Plateau (11), Ekiti (10), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (10), Bayelsa (7), Ogun (5), Osun (5), Oyo (5), and Gombe (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 157,671.

“Discharged: 136,335 AND Deaths: 1,951.”

