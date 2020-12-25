712 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 82,747. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 712 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,246 as of Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 82,747.

Meanwhile, 70,239 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (388), FCT (77), Kwara (39), Katsina (35), Bauchi (33), Plateau (22), Ogun (18), Akwa Ibom (16), Delta (13), and Kaduna (12).

Others are – Osun (12), Yobe (11), Sokoto (10), Kebbi (8), Enugu (6), Edo (5), Ondo (3), Niger (2), Kano (1), and Oyo (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 82,747.

“Discharged: 70,239 AND Deaths: 1,246.”

