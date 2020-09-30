713 bills pending second reading due to Covid-19 –Gbajabiamila | Ripples Nigeria

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has stated that the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic stalled the passage of no fewer than 713 bills.

Gbajabiamila who revealed this on Tuesday in his address to his colleagues at their resumption from recess added that the 713 bills are pending second reading as a result of the virus induced glitches in the system.

According to him, it was because of those challenges that, the House has not operated at full capacity for most of the year.

He said; “Despite these limitations, the House has considered and passed 38 bills with another 159 bills awaiting reports from the Committees.

“However, we still have 713 (Seven Hundred and Thirteen) bills pending second reading.

“We must act quickly to dispense of them lest we find ourselves overwhelmed and unable to respond to emerging developments with the speed and effectiveness that the moment requires,” Gbajabiamila added.

