72 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 63,036. 1,147 deaths, 59,328 recoveries also recorded

Nigeria on Monday recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in eight states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,147 as at Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 63,036.

Meanwhile, 59,328 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (51), FCT (6), Ogun (4), Kaduna (3), Niger (2), Ondo (2), Plateau (2), Katsina (1) and, Oyo (1).

