73 students abducted from Zamfara college – Police

Published

16 seconds ago

on

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of 73 students from the Government Day Secondary School in Kaya, Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Bandits had on Wednesday stormed the school and kidnapped an unspecified number of the students while they were writing their examination.

At the time of their abduction, the police could not give an exact figure as the school was taking a headcount of the students to ascertain the number who were missing.

However, in a statement issued later in the day by the command spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, the police confirmed the number of students abducted.

Shehu said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, had deployed a search and rescue team that would work in tandem with the military and other security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.

READ ALSO: Police confirms rescue of three Zamfara college staff, officer’s death

The spokesman said: “The Zamfara State Police Command wishes to confirm the abduction of 73 students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya in Maradun LGA.”

“The abduction followed the invasion of the school by a large number of armed bandits that occurred today at exactly 1122hrs.

“The Command under the leadership of CP Ayuba N. Elkanah, has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military and other security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.

“Security has also been beefed up at Kaya Village and environs to forestall further attack on the communities.

“Further development will be made known to members of the public.”

